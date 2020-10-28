18 arrested in LA during Dodgers championship celebrations

Baseball fans celebrate in downtown after the Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series over the Tampa Bay Rays, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Los Angeles. Baseball fans celebrate in downtown after the Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series over the Tampa Bay Rays, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Los Angeles. Photo: Ashley Landis, AP Photo: Ashley Landis, AP Image 1 of / 18 Caption Close 18 arrested in LA during Dodgers championship celebrations 1 / 18 Back to Gallery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fans jubilant over the Dodgers' World Series win danced in the streets and set off fireworks across Los Angeles, while in some areas the celebrations were marred by vandalism and looting.

At least 18 people were arrested throughout Los Angeles County, authorities said Wednesday.

Police declared an unlawful assembly early Wednesday in a downtown LA neighborhood where windows were shattered and shops were looted. Television news footage showed at least two people in handcuffs.

At least eight people were arrested within the city, Los Angeles Police Det. Meghan Aguilar said Wednesday. The offenses were assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, looting and reckless driving.

Three police officers suffered minor injuries, Aguilar said.

Near Dodger Stadium, motorists honked and cheered as part of an impromptu parade down Sunset Boulevard. Although the celebration was largely peaceful, some objects were thrown at police, and officers fired rubber bullets, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Aguilar said the stadium was not damaged.

Sheriff’s deputies moved through East Los Angeles trying to clear streets clogged with fans. At least 10 people were arrested in East LA and elsewhere in the county, mostly for failure to disperse, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said

“This is the best we’ve felt in a long time,” 21-year-old Ismael Servin told the Times. “In 2020, we needed this.”

Officials urged fans to avoid crowds and practice social distancing when celebrating to reduce the risk of coronavirus. County health authorities have blamed gatherings related to the Lakers’ and Dodgers’ championship seasons for spreading COVID-19 and preventing the county from reopening more quickly amid the pandemic.

More than 75 people were arrested and more than 30 buildings and businesses were damaged when a downtown celebration turned chaotic after the Lakers won the NBA championship earlier this month.