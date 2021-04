TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Topeka have determined that the death of a woman that had initially been dubbed suspicious was a homicide and have arrested a teenager in the case.

Officers sent to the Topeka neighborhood Saturday night following a 911 call seeking medical help found the body of Hester Workman, 46, of Topeka. On Monday, police declared her death a homicide and arrested a 16-year-old on suspicion of first-degree and felony murder, as well as burglary, theft and obstruction.