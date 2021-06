ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Police have identified the Rochester woman who was shot and killed in her vehicle in front of her two children.

Genuine Ridgeway, 31, died at the scene on Friday, the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reported.

Ridgeway's children were not injured but witnesses described a fraught scene attempting to console the children who just realized their mother had been killed, the newspaper said.

The shooting was located in south of downtown Rochester in the Corn Hill neighborhood. Witnesses said that they saw Ridgeway's car drive into the apartment complex's parking lot and a second car followed. Two people exited the second car and fired shots. This is Rochester's 30th shooting of the year, the newspaper said.

Interim Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan declined to say if investigators had identified any suspects. She urged the public to come forward with any additional information about the shooting.

“I’m really hoping, praying that someone that maybe has kids that age or relatives that age that could only try to imagine what those kids went through could find it in themselves to come forward and tell us what they know,” she said.