Police identify man fatally shot in Kansas City, Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police have released the identity of a man was was fatally shot in Kansas City, Kansas, earlier this week.
Marco Mcelwee, 41, of Kansas City, Kansas, died in the Sunday night shooting, police said Thursday in a news release.
Police spokesman Officer Dustin Dierenfeldt had said earlier this week that officers responded around 9:20 p.m. Sunday to the scene for reports of a shooting. Mcelwee was declared dead at the scene.
Police did not indicate they have any suspects in the shooting, and no arrest in the case was reported Thursday.
