Police identify pair accused of kidnapping child in Georgia

CHAMBLEE, Ga. (AP) — Police have identified two people accused of kidnapping a 1-year-old boy at gunpoint as his mother walked him in a stroller in an Atlanta area neighborhood.

Police on Sunday identified the pair as Maynor Dario Valera-Zuniga and Kristin Nicole Valera-Zuniga, according to local news outlets.

The two were booked into the DeKalb County Jail on Saturday, according to jail records. Both are charged with kidnapping, and Maynor Dario Valera-Zuniga also faces charges of aggravated assault and battery.

It wasn't immediately clear Sunday whether they had lawyers who could comment on the charges.

An Amber alert was issued Saturday afternoon after Mateo Alejandro Montufar-Barrera was taken in Chamblee. The FBI said his mother put up a fight and was able to grab a piece of a suspect’s shorts and his shoe.

Police have said the boy was later found unharmed, and two suspects were taken into custody.