Police identify victims, survivors after Utah plane crash

Emergency crews respond to a small plane crash, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in West Jordan, Utah. (Leah Hogsten/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

WEST JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Police have identified the two adults and 9-month-old child who died after a small airplane crashed in a Salt Lake City suburb this weekend.

The pilot, Lee Wyckoff, 43, his 9-month-old daughter Coral Wyckoff, and Milda Shibonis, 36, died when a Piper PA-32 crashed into a West Jordan backyard on Saturday, police said. The plane had taken off from South Valley Regional Airport.

The pilot’s wife, Rebecca Wyckoff, 36, and Cody Mitchell, 2, were in critical condition Sunday. Cody suffered critical burns to his legs and arms, police said. Mary Quintana, 72, who was in her home when the plane crashed, is also in critical condition.

Shibonis' daughter Veda Sheperd, 12, was the only passenger who wasn't critically injured.

The crash caused at least one home to catch on fire, and a total of three homes were damaged.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.