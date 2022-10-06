Police negotiate with shooting suspect in hotel near Detroit COREY WILLIAMS, CLAIRE SAVAGE and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER, Associated Press Oct. 6, 2022 Updated: Oct. 6, 2022 3:59 p.m.
1 of8 Police work outside the Hampton Inn in Dearborn, Mich., is shown Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. State police said Thursday afternoon on the department's Twitter feed that the “situation is active and dangerous” at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn and that shots still “were being fired by the suspect.” Paul Sancya/AP Show More Show Less
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Police negotiated Thursday afternoon with a suspected gunman inside a suburban Detroit hotel after reports of gunfire led to evacuations and lockdowns in a popular dining and shopping area.
The suspect was contained in the Hampton Inn in Dearborn, Police Cpl. Dan Bartok told reporters.
Written By
COREY WILLIAMS, CLAIRE SAVAGE and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER