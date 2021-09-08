Police investigate after crew find body in crashed car

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A person was found dead with a car that crashed in a wooded area, but Delaware State Police said it’s not clear when that crash happened.

An excavating crew working near the intersection of state Route 48 and Hercules Road in the Wilmington area on Wednesday morning found a wrecked Mercedes CLA in a wooded area, police said in a news release. The workers called 911 and responding troopers determined that the driver failed to negotiate a curve on state Route 48 and went off the southern side of the road and into a heavily wooded area. The car eventually hit a creek embankment and overturned.