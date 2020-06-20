https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/Police-investigate-weekend-homicide-in-Topeka-15354305.php
Police investigate weekend homicide in Topeka neighborhood
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a weekend homicide in Topeka.
Police Lt. Jerry Monasmith says officers were called around 5:45 a.m. Saturday to a central Topeka neighborhood, where they found a person had been shot to death, The Topeka Capital-Journal reports.
No other details were immediately released, including the name of the victim.
