Police investigating armed robbery, shooting in Shelton

Shelton Police Shelton Police Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Police investigating armed robbery, shooting in Shelton 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — A 35-year-old man was shot Tuesday on Coram Avenue after being robbed at gunpoint, police said.

Police Lt. Robert Kozlowsky said officers responded to the area of 320 Coram Ave. around 10:45 p.m. on a report of a shooting. Kozlowsky said police found the male victim, who stated that he stopped inside the Wells Fargo Bank on Coram Avenue to make a transaction.

“The victim exited the bank and was approached by two black males wearing masks and hoods,” Kozlowsky said. “Both male suspects had guns and took the victim’s wallet and phone.”

According to Kozlowsky, the male suspects fled on foot, and the victim began to follow them.

“One of the male suspects then turned and shot the victim in the foot,” Kozlowsky added.

Police said the victim was brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Shelton Police Department at (203) 924-1544.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com