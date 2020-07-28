Police investigating death of UNL student in frat house

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Officials are looking into whether an underlying medical condition contributed to the death of a University of Nebraska-Lincoln student found dead in his fraternity house room last week, campus police said.

Luke Weiland, 20, of Green Oaks, Illinois, was found Friday afternoon in his room at Delta Tau Delta fraternity, the Lincoln Journal Star reported. UNL Police Capt. John Backer said Monday that a preliminary investigation showed Weiland had asphyxiated on his own vomit.

Investigators did not find any signs of alcohol consumption or foul play, police said, and no fraternity events had been held the night before Weiland's death. Officials are looking into the possibility that Weiland may have had an underlying medical issue, Backer said.