Police officer saves EMT choking on food

BRICK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — It took police officers just seconds to come to the aid of an emergency medical technician who was screening people for coronavirus when she began choking on food.

The incident, which happened Tuesday in the Brick Township Municipal Building, was captured by a 90-second surveillance video that police posted on Facebook.

The video showed EMT Katelyn Lammer beginning to choke. She motioned to police stationed behind glass at the front desk that she could not breathe.

Officers rushed to the area and the video showed Sgt. Austin Kenny performing the Heimlich maneuver on Lammer. The abdominal thrusts quickly cleared her airway.

“This is why we train,” police wrote.

Writing on her Facebook page, Lammer called it the "scariest moment of her life.”