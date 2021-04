DRACUT, Mass. (AP) — Three Massachusetts police officers and a dispatcher are earning praise for preventing a Florida grandmother from losing $25,000 to a scammer.

Dracut Sgt. Lawrence Flynn, Lt. Wilmer Buote, Detective Megan Farley and dispatcher Andrew Talmacci went into action on April 3 when a woman called Dracut and Miami police to say her mother had sent the money to an address in Dracut, Chief Peter Bartlett told The Sun of Lowell for a story Friday.