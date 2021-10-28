Police, public safety flashpoints in Seattle mayoral debate CHRIS GRYGIEL, Associated Press Oct. 28, 2021 Updated: Oct. 28, 2021 11:40 p.m.
1 of9 Bruce Harrell, back left, and Lorena Gonzalez are questioned Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Seattle during the second of two debates before the November election for the office of mayor. Elaine Thompson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Lorena Gonzalez speaks Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Seattle during the second of two debates before the November election for the office of mayor. Gonzalez is running against Bruce Harrell. Elaine Thompson/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Bruce Harrell speaks Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Seattle during the second of two debates before the November election for the office of mayor. Harrell is running against M. Lorena Gonzalez. Elaine Thompson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Bruce Harrell, left, answers a question as Lorena Gonzalez listens Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Seattle during the second of two debates before the November election for the office of mayor. Elaine Thompson/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Lorena Gonzalez speaks Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Seattle during the second of two debates before the November election for the office of mayor. Gonzalez is running against Bruce Harrell. Elaine Thompson/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Bruce Harrell speaks Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Seattle during the second of two debates before the November election for the office of mayor. Harrell is running against M. Lorena Gonzalez. Elaine Thompson/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
SEATTLE (AP) — Policing, public safety and accusations of racism dominated the last televised debate between the two people vying to be Seattle's next mayor.
Lorena González and Bruce Harrell differed Thursday night over police staffing, with Harrell criticizing his opponent for supporting the defunding moment following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.