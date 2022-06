BRIMFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts State Police on Monday released the names of two of the three teenagers who died in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend.

Vincent J. Ardizzoni, 19, of Holland, and Shane M. Douglas, 18, of West Brookfield, died in the crash reported at about 1 a.m. Sunday in Brimfield. Police had said that Ardizzoni was believed to be driving.