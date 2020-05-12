Police release names of cemetery shooting victims

BEAR, Del. (AP) — State Police have released the names of an elderly couple who were fatally shot at a veterans cemetery in Delaware.

Authorities on Monday identified the victims as 86-year-old Paul C. Marino of Elkton, Maryland, and his wife, 85-year-old Lidia Marino.

The two were shot Friday morning on the grounds of the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Bear.

Lidia Marino died at the scene. Her husband died at a hospital the next day.

Police have identified the shooter as 29-year-old Sheldon Francis of Middletown, Delaware.

Authorities say Francis exchanged gunfire with officers who responded to the shooting and was found dead several hours later Friday in nearby woods.

It’s unclear whether Francis shot himself or was wounded in the exchange of gunfire with officers.

Police have not disclosed a motive for the shooting or the type of weapon used.

According to an online obituary, the Marino's son Anthony was buried at the veterans cemetery in 2017 after dying at the age of 54.