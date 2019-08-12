Police respond to several fights at Massachusetts casino

EVERETT, Mass. (AP) — Police say several people face charges following a series of fights and disturbances at the new Encore Boston Harbor casino.

State police spokesman David Procopio said in a statement that members of the Gaming Enforcement Unit, including state troopers and Everett police officers, were called in to quell the disturbances, the first of which began around 2 a.m. Monday as a large crowd was leaving a nightclub within the casino.

Procopio says two other fights broke out within the next half hour, one in the main lobby of the hotel and another on the gambling floor.

In addition to two arrests at the scene, Procopio says a third man was taken into custody for drunken behavior and a court summons would be issued for another person.

The Wynn Resort-owned casino opened in June.