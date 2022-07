ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 70-year-old Missouri man is facing charges in the beating death of his disabled sister — a crime police said the man carried out because he was frustrated about having to care for her.

Medics and officers were called to a home Sunday in an unincorporated part of St. Louis County by Anthony Sokolich, who said his sister was unresponsive, the St. Louis Count Police Department said in a statement Tuesday.