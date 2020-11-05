Police say man walking on I-35 in Kansas City struck, killed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man who was in the traffic lanes of Interstate 35 was hit and killed by a vehicle early Thursday, police there said.

The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. Thursday in the northbound lanes of the interstate where it runs beneath the Independence Avenue overpass, police said. The man was either walking along or trying to cross the traffic lanes of the interstate when he was hit by a semitrailer truck, according to police.

Police said the truck diver was unsure whether he had hit something, so turned around and went back to the scene, where the victim was found dead. The man's name was not immediately released.

The death marked the 93rd traffic fatality of the year, compared with 62 by the same time in 2019, according to police.