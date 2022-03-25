Police shoot man accused of attacking officer with knife

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis police officer shot and injured a knife-wielding man early Friday who attacked another officer, police officials there said.

The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. Friday in the Walnut Park East neighborhood in north St. Louis, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Police said a woman had called for officers to remove her adult son from her home. Two officers who responded to the domestic disturbance call went upstairs to a bedroom to talk to the man when the attack happened, police said.

Police Chief John Hayden said the man was holding a large kitchen knife when he rushed the officers, knocking down one of them. The man was on top of the officer and attempted to stab him, but the officer’s protective vest kept him from being stabbed, officials said.

When the man tried to stab the officer a second time, the other officer shot him, Hayden said.

Police said the man, whose name has not been released, was critically injured. The officer attacked suffered only minor injuries.

The officer who shot the man is a rookie, having graduated from the police academy a few weeks ago, according to Hayden.