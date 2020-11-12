Police shoot man during standoff at Everett home

EVERETT, Mass. (AP) — Police in Everett shot a man who charged at officers during an hours long standoff on Wednesday, authorities said.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan's office said police responded to a home before 11 a.m. after receiving a report about an altercation between two parties who knew each other.

First responders went into the home and saw a 47-year-old man who appeared to have a gun, the district attorney's office said. For hours, police negotiated with the man and tried to get him to leave the home before officers deployed pepper spray, officials said.

The man eventually charged at officers in the doorway of the home while still possessing what appeared to be a gun, officials said. The officers deployed less lethal munition but it failed to stop him and an officer fired his gun, hitting him, the district attorney's office said.

The man was taken to a Boston hospital for treatment. His condition on Thursday was not immediately clear. Two officers were also taken to the hospital for an evaluation, Ryan's office said.

The district attorney's office is investigating the shooting.