Police shot woman after she calls 911 on armed boyfriend

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Police shot a woman in the shoulder earlier this week in Southern California after they kicked in her door hearing noises inside following her 911 call to report an armed man in her apartment, authorities said Friday.

The woman was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound after the shooting on Monday in the city of Riverside, east of Los Angeles. She had called 911 around 2:15 p.m. but initially said she did not know the armed man and was evasive with the dispatcher before the call was suddenly disconnected.