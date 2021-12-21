Policing experts: Series of errors preceded Wright shooting STEPHEN GROVES AND KATHLEEN FOODY, Associated Press Dec. 21, 2021 Updated: Dec. 21, 2021 4:23 p.m.
1 of9 In this composite of two police body cam and one dash cam screen grabs from video, shows events of a traffic stop as Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu presides over court Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter in the April 11, 2021, death of Daunte Wright, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV via AP, Pool) AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 In this screen grab police body cam video is shown in court on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn., former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter reacts after a traffic stop in which Daunte Wright was shot on April 11, 2021. Potter is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 shooting of Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, following a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. (Court TV, via AP, Pool) AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter becomes emotional as she testifies in court, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Potter is charged with first and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, following a traffic stop in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. (Court TV, via AP, Pool) AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 FILE - This photo provided by Ben Crump Law, PLLC. shows Daunte Wright and his son, Daunte Jr., at his first birthday party. Wright, 20, was fatally shot by Kim Potter, a white suburban Minneapolis police officer, during a traffic stop on Sunday, April 11, 2021. Potter is currently on trial for manslaughter in Wright's death. (Ben Crump Law, PLLC. via AP) Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 In this screen grab from video, Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu delivers jury instructions, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter in the April 11, 2021, death of Daunte Wright, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV via AP, Pool) AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Activists watch the trial of former Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter, Friday Dec. 17, 2021, outside the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Potter, who is white, is charged with first- and second-degree manslaughter in the shooting of Daunte Wright, a Black motorist, in the suburb of Brooklyn Center. Potter has said she meant to use her Taser – but grabbed her handgun instead – after Wright tried to drive away as officers were trying to arrest him. Christian Monterrosa/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
The suburban Minneapolis police officer on trial for fatally shooting Daunte Wright has said she mistakenly used her gun when she was trying to grab a Taser during a chaotic attempt to arrest the Black motorist.
Policing experts say that regardless of Kim Potter's intent, the fatal shooting was preceded by smaller mistakes or questionable decisions that added up to a dangerous situation as she was training a new officer. They also say the tragic outcome shows how important it is for veteran officers like her to have not just the savvy to train rookies, but the willingness to correct them instantly in risky situations — even if it means the trainee might lose face.
Written By
STEPHEN GROVES AND KATHLEEN FOODY