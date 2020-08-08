Pool of West Nile positive mosquitoes found in Idaho

PRAIRIE, Idaho (AP) — A pool of West Nile positive mosquitoes was found in Elmore County Friday.

KIVI-TV reports that Central District Health announced a single pool mosquitoes carrying the virus were identified in Prairie, Idaho. Since the discovery, the Elmore County Mosquito Abatement District treated the area where the mosquitoes were found, CDH announced.

Mosquito traps are routinely set and samples are collected weekly throughout the county. This year, 27 traps were set and this is the first positive sample discovered, according to CDH.

No other county within CDH’s jurisdiction have reported positive West Nile virus pools this season, but Canyon and Gem County have reported positive samples of the virus.

To protect yourself against West Nile Virus, CDH recommends covering exposed skin when outdoors and apply DEET or other EPA-approved insect repellent to exposed skin and clothing. Carefully follow instructions on the product label, especially for children.