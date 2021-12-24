Pope celebrates Christmas Eve Mass as virus surges in Italy NICOLE WINFIELD, Associated Press Dec. 24, 2021 Updated: Dec. 24, 2021 2:24 p.m.
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis celebrated Christmas Eve Mass before an estimated 1,500 people in St. Peter’s Basilica on Friday, going ahead with the service despite the resurgence in COVID-19 cases that has prompted a new vaccine mandate for Vatican employees.
A maskless Francis processed down the central aisle of the basilica as the Sistine Chapel choir sang “Noel,” kicking off the Vatican’s Christmas holiday that commemorates the birth of Jesus in a manger in Bethlehem.
