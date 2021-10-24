VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Sunday made an impassioned plea to end the practice of returning migrants rescued at sea to Libya and other unsafe countries where they suffer “inhumane violence," and he called on the international community to find concrete ways to manage migratory flows in the Mediterranean Sea.

“I express my closeness to the thousands of migrants, refugees and others in need of protection in Libya,'' Francis said in remarks to the public in St. Peter's Square. ”I never forget you, I hear your cry and I pray for you."