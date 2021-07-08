Pope, from hospital, sends condolences to Haiti after attack July 8, 2021 Updated: July 8, 2021 7:06 a.m.
1 of3 FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2018 file photo, Haiti President Jovenel Moise meets with Pope Francis during a private audience at the Vatican. Pope Francis is sending condolences from the hospital to Haiti following what he said was the “heinous assassination” of its president. In a telegram Thursday signed by the Vatican secretary of state, Francis condemned “all forms of violence as a means of resolving crises and conflicts.” (Alberto Pizzoli/Pool Photo Via AP) Alberto Pizzoli/AP Show More Show Less
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis on Thursday sent his condolences to Haiti following what he said was the “heinous assassination” of President Jovenal Moïse.
Francis, who is recovering at a Rome hospital from intestinal surgery, condemned “all forms of violence as a means of resolving crises and conflicts," according to a telegram signed by the Vatican secretary of state