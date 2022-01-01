Pope, in New Year's homily, praises women as peacemakers FRANCES D'EMILIO , Associated Press Jan. 1, 2022 Updated: Jan. 1, 2022 6:02 a.m.
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis ushered in the new year Saturday by praising the skills women bring to promoting peace in the world, and he equated violence against women to an offense against God.
The Roman Catholic Church marks Jan. 1 as a day dedicated to world peace, and a late-morning Mass in Vatican City's St. Peter's Basilica paid tribute to the Virgin Mary's special place in the faith as the mother of Jesus.
