Pope ordains 9 priests, saying: stay humble, compassionate FRANCES D'EMILIO, Associated Press April 25, 2021 Updated: April 25, 2021 7 a.m.
1 of21 Pope Francis spreads incense during a ceremony to ordain nine new priests, standing in front of him and wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19, inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Andrew Medichini/AP Show More Show Less
2 of21 New priests lie face down on the ground during their ordination ceremony lead by Pope Francis, inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Andrew Medichini/AP Show More Show Less 3 of21
4 of21 Nine new priests lie face down on the ground during their ordination ceremony lead by Pope Francis, inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Andrew Medichini/AP Show More Show Less
5 of21 Pope Francis tells newly ordained priests to remove their face masks, used to curb the spread of COVID-19, for a group photo at the end of their ordination ceremony, inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Andrew Medichini/AP Show More Show Less 6 of21
7 of21 Pope Francis tells newly ordained priests to remove their face masks, used to curb the spread of COVID-19, for a group photo at the end of their ordination ceremony, inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Andrew Medichini/AP Show More Show Less
8 of21 Pope Francis tells newly ordained priests to remove their face masks, used to curb the spread of COVID-19, for a group photo at the end of their ordination ceremony, inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Andrew Medichini/AP Show More Show Less 9 of21
10 of21 Pope Francis poses for a group photo with newly ordained priests after he told them they could remove their face masks, used to curb the spread of COVID-19, at the end of their ordination ceremony, inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Andrew Medichini/AP Show More Show Less
11 of21 Pope Francis poses for a group photo with newly ordained priests, wearing face masks, used to curb the spread of COVID-19, at the end of their ordination ceremony, inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Andrew Medichini/AP Show More Show Less 12 of21
13 of21 Pope Francis greets relatives of newly ordained priests at the end of their ordination ceremony, inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Andrew Medichini/AP Show More Show Less
14 of21 Prelates, wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19, attend a ceremony led by Pope Francis to ordain nine new priests, inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Andrew Medichini/AP Show More Show Less 15 of21
16 of21 Pope Francis leads a ceremony to ordain nine new priests, inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Andrew Medichini/AP Show More Show Less
17 of21 Pope Francis puts his hands on the head of a newly ordained priest during a ceremony inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Andrew Medichini/AP Show More Show Less 18 of21
19 of21 A new priest lie face down on the ground during his ordination ceremony lead by Pope Francis, inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Andrew Medichini/AP Show More Show Less
20 of21 Pope Francis, center, surrounded by prelates wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19, arrives inside St. Peter's Basilica to lead a ceremony to ordain nine new priests, at the Vatican, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Andrew Medichini/AP Show More Show Less
21 of21
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis on Sunday gave the Catholic church nine new priests, encouraging them in an ordination ceremony in St. Peter’s Basilica to be humble and compassionate and to stay close to the rank-and-file faithful, whose trust in clergy has been sorely tested by decades of sex abuse scandals.
Professing obedience to the pontiff during the Mass on Sunday were six men from Italy and one each from Romania, Colombia and Brazil. The men removed their masks, part of COVID-19 safety protocols, when they knelt before Francis and he lay his hands on their head as part of the ordination ritual. At another point of the ceremony, the nine lay prostrated on a carpet in front of the basilica's central altar in a sign of obedience, humility and giving of oneself.
Written By
FRANCES D'EMILIO