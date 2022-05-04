Pope's Ukraine diplomacy a political and spiritual tightrope NICOLE WINFIELD, Associated Press May 4, 2022 Updated: May 4, 2022 2:36 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of6 FILE — In this Friday, Feb. 12, 2016 file photo, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill, left, and Pope Francis talk during their meeting at the Jose Marti airport in Havana, Cuba. Pope Francis hasn’t made much of a diplomatic mark in Russia’s war in Ukraine as his appeals for an Orthodox Easter truce went unheeded and a planned meeting with the head of the Russian Orthodox Church was canceled. (Adalberto Roque/Pool photo via AP) Adalberto Roque/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE — In this Friday, Feb. 12, 2016 file photo, Pope Francis, left, reaches to embrace Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill after signing a joint declaration at the Jose Marti International airport in Havana, Cuba. Pope Francis hasn’t made much of a diplomatic mark in Russia’s war in Ukraine as his appeals for an Orthodox Easter truce went unheeded and a planned meeting with the head of the Russian Orthodox Church was canceled. Gregorio Borgia/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 FILE — In this Friday, Feb. 12, 2016 file photo, Pope Francis, left, reaches to embrace Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill after signing a joint declaration at the Jose Marti International airport in Havana, Cuba. Pope Francis hasn’t made much of a diplomatic mark in Russia’s war in Ukraine as his appeals for an Orthodox Easter truce went unheeded and a planned meeting with the head of the Russian Orthodox Church was canceled. Gregorio Borgia/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Pope Francis, with Cardinal Kurt Koch, prefect of the Vatican’s Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity, right, and a translator attend a video call with Patriarch Kirill, at right on the monitor, and Metropolitan Hilarion, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Pope Francis hasn’t made much of a diplomatic mark in Russia’s war in Ukraine as his appeals for an Orthodox Easter truce went unheeded and a planned meeting with the head of the Russian Orthodox Church was canceled. (Vatican Media via AP) Vatican Media/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
VATICAN CITY (AP) — His appeals for an Orthodox Easter truce in Ukraine went unheeded. His planned meeting with the head of the Russian Orthodox Church was canceled. A proposed visit to Moscow? Nyet. Even his attempt to showcase Russian-Ukrainian friendship fell flat.
Pope Francis hasn’t made much of a diplomatic mark in Russia’s war in Ukraine, seemingly unable to capitalize on his moral authority, soft power or direct line to Moscow to nudge an end to the bloodshed or at least a cease-fire.
Written By
NICOLE WINFIELD