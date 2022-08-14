Popular coffee shop opens second Shelton location downtown
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of6
Owner Wilson Jara and Manager Judy Chapman at Jara's new Common Grounds location at 502 Howe Avenue in Shelton, Conn. on Friday, August 12, 2022.
Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of6
The new Common Grounds location at 502 Howe Avenue in Shelton, Conn. on Friday, August 12, 2022.
Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6
Whole coffee beans at the new Common Grounds location at 502 Howe Avenue in Shelton, Conn. on Friday, August 12, 2022.
Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
5 of6
Muffins and pastries at the new Common Grounds location at 502 Howe Avenue in Shelton, Conn. on Friday, August 12, 2022.
Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
6 of6
SHELTON — Coffee lovers now have more options downtown.
Common Grounds Specialty Coffee House, which has been a staple on Bridgeport Avenue for the past three years, has opened its second Shelton location on the first floor of the new five-story apartment building at 502 Howe Ave., former home of Webster Bank.
Brian Gioiele has been working with weekly newspapers, including stints as editor in Weston, Monroe and now Shelton, since 1993. He has covered all aspects of local and state news and sports, winning awards for sports and news writing. He has spent the rest of his time with his four children, watching Boston sports and soccer.