Popular coffee shop opens second Shelton location downtown

SHELTON — Coffee lovers now have more options downtown.

Common Grounds Specialty Coffee House, which has been a staple on Bridgeport Avenue for the past three years, has opened its second Shelton location on the first floor of the new five-story apartment building at 502 Howe Ave., former home of Webster Bank.

“We love how the downtown is developing and changing … we just wanted to get in on the ground floor,” said Dena Jara, who owns the coffee operation alongside her husband, Wilson. “With all the apartments and new businesses coming in, this is perfect for us.”

The business — with four locations and a fifth slated to open soon at 763 Orange St. in New Haven — is the brainchild of Wilson, who used to roast coffee in his native Ecuador. Dena said the first location opened in Branford 25 years ago.

Dena said they roast the coffee daily on site. Also available are dozens of flavored coffee beans, and a variety of baked goods, such as cakes and muffins.

Dena said the new location, however, does offer some differences, most notably the drive-thru. She said that is the biggest change for staff, since this Shelton location is the first Common Grounds to offer that option to patrons.

Customers can also purchase breakfast wraps — such as bacon egg and cheese, sausage egg and cheese and a vegetarian option — at the 502 Howe Ave. location, another first for the menu.

The new locaation had its soft opening on Aug. 1, but a formal grand opening is planned down the road. The site has indoor and outdoor seating.

For residents, this finally brings in the popular coffee shop, which everyone has been awaiting since approval of the building’s development included the announcement of Common Grounds taking that first-floor, corner space.

Dena said the couple planned to open the shop in December 2021, but the pandemic caused delays in obtaining equipment, which pushed back the opening some seven months.

