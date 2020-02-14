Portland, Maine's airport to receive $4.5M for improvements

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The federal government is providing nearly $4.5 million for improvements at Maine's largest airport.

The Portland International Jetport has been awarded the money to construct a taxiway to provide runway access, said Republican Sen. Susan Collins. The money is from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Airport Improvement Program.

Collins said the airport is “an important gateway that connects our state to the rest of the world and supports economic growth and job creation.” The funding will help enhance safety and efficiency at the airport, she said.