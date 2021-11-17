Portland among US cities looking to 'refund' police SARA CLINE, Associated Press/Report for America Nov. 17, 2021 Updated: Nov. 17, 2021 4:40 p.m.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Night after night, hundreds of people marched the streets of Oregon's largest city, demanding racial justice following the murder of George Floyd by a white officer.
Among the rallying cries were “defund the police” — a call for elected officials to reallocate some law enforcement funding elsewhere. In June 2020, Portland City Council and the mayor answered by cutting millions from the police budget.