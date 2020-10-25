Positive COVID test at Shelton High will not impact school schedule

SHELTON — Another school community member — this time at Shelton High School — has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number across the district to 14 since classes resumed.

Interim Superintendent Beth Smith alerted the district Saturday of the latest positive test, saying that the high school, which only reopened to students on Tuesday, will remain on its hybrid schedule. The high school had been full distance learning from Oct. 13 to 20 after positive tests forced quarantining of numerous staffers.

Smith said there would be “no impact except for the individual that was positive, as they were not in school since Oct. 15.”

The affected person has been instructed to remain home in self-isolation for 10 days and has been provided with additional instructions to follow prior to returning to school, Smith said. Family members have also been instructed to self-quarantine and get tested.

“The Naugatuck Valley Health Department has determined that no students or staff members were close contacts to the individual who tested positive for COVID-19,” Smith said, “therefore no contact tracing at school is necessary at this time.”

