Positive COVID test closes Shelton elementary school Friday

SHELTON - Mohegan School students will be on full distance learning Friday after a school community member reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, according to interim Superintendent Beth Smith.

Smith informed the district Thursday about the school closing. This is the 15th positive test in the district since school reopened last month.

“Mohegan School will be closed tomorrow for contact tracing purposes,” Smith said. “Staff will be reporting to work, unless they have already been informed to quarantine.

“I don't foresee Mohegan being closed on Monday unless the contact tracing leads to a number of teachers being quarantined with no substitutes for them,” Smith added.

Smith said the affected person has been instructed to remain home in self-isolation for 10 days and has been provided with additional instructions to follow prior to returning to school. Family members have also been instructed to self-quarantine and get tested.

The last day this individual was at Mohegan School was Tuesday.

Smith said anyone considered a “close contact” with this affected person will be contacted by local health officials, school district nursing supervisor and COVID-19 liaison Adrianna Collins or a Shelton public schools nurse and provided with instructions on the appropriate steps to take.

“The district is closely monitoring this situation and working with the Naugatuck Valley Health Department,” Smith said.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com