Positive Shelton COVID cases jump 17 in 4 days

SHELTON — The city’s total number of positive COVID-19 tests jumped 17, increasing to 660, since Friday, according to Naugatuck Valley Health District data released Tuesday.

The increase comes as eight “school community members” — three at Shelton Intermediate School, two at Shelton High, two at Perry Hill School and one at Sunnyside School — tested positive for the virus over the past five days.

The health district is spearheading contact tracing, interim schools Superintendent Beth Smith said.

With eight staffers at Shelton High and another five at Shelton Intermediate being quarantined as a result of the positive tests, Smith said both schools will be on full distance learning from Oct. 13 to Oct. 22. The schools will reopen on a hybrid model on Oct. 23.

The latest positive test at Perry Hill on Tuesday, according to Smith, is forcing administrators to require some students to go to full distance learning. The exact number of students impacted has not been announced.

“Community transmission is still occurring,” NVHD Director Jessica Stelmaszek said last week, “and people should not let their guards down.”

Shelton’s 660 positive cases remain significantly more than other Valley communities. Naugatuck stands at 476 positive tests, followed by Ansonia with 305, Seymour at 247, Derby with 197 and Beacon Falls at 61.

No new deaths were reported, and Shelton has remained at 137 deaths from COVID-19-related complications for some time.

NVHD data shows that 251 of the 660 confirmed cases are individuals who resided in a nursing home, assisted living facility, group home or other similar setting at the time of the testing.

