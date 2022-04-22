Possible mass graves near Mariupol shown in satellite images YESICA FISCH, Associated Press April 22, 2022 Updated: April 22, 2022 12:19 a.m.
ZAPORIZHZHIA,Ukraine (AP) — New satellite images show what appear to be mass graves near Mariupol, and local officials accused Russia of burying up to 9,000 Ukrainian civilians there in an effort to conceal the slaughter taking place in the siege of the port city.
The images emerged Thursday, just hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory in the battle for Mariupol, despite the presence of an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters who were still holed up at a giant steel mill. Putin ordered his troops to seal off the stronghold “so that not even a fly comes through” instead of storming it.