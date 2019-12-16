Post office to be renamed to honor abolitionist, suffragist

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island post office will be renamed in honor of a 19th-century abolitionist and suffragist.

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, a Rhode Island Democrat, said President Donald Trump signed a bill late last week to honor Elizabeth Buffum Chace by naming the Central Falls post office after her.

Rhode Island's congressional delegation introduced the bill, which passed both chambers.

Chace dedicated her life to advocating for women's rights and the abolition of slavery. She married Samuel Chace in Fall River, Massachusetts and their home in Valley Falls, Rhode Island, became a way station for escaped slaves and abolitionist speakers in the 1850s, according to the Rhode Island Historical Society,

They built their Central Falls home in 1858.

Chace led the Rhode Island Women's Suffrage Association from 1870 until her death in 1899.

Central Falls Mayor James Diossa suggested establishing a lasting landmark to her work.

Reed said that Chace was a “champion for equality and a passionate advocate for justice,” and renaming the post office in her honor is further recognition to her many contributions.