Postal clerk charged in ID theft scheme

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida postal clerk stole mail and passport applications as part of an identify theft scheme, federal prosecutors said.

Jasmine Wynne, 30, of Ruskin, was arrested Monday, according to court records. A federal grand jury in Tampa returned an indictment last week with one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, five counts of aggravated identity theft and one count of theft of a postal key.

While working at a United States Postal Service location in St. Petersburg, Wynne conspired with others to defraud federally insured financial institutions, according to the indictment. Wynne opened mail to photograph personal information and did the same with U.S. passport applications, officials said. She then forwarded the photographs to others for use in a bank fraud scheme, investigators said.

The indictment also charges Wynne with stealing restricted postal arrow keys and giving them to co-conspirators. The special master keys open mail collection boxes and banks of mailboxes at locations like apartment complexes.

Wynne's attorney didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment from The Associated Press.