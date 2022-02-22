Pot retailer denies executives pressured state officials

Richard Drew/AP

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Cannabis retailer Ascend Wellness has asked a court to dismiss claims that its executives exerted political pressure on Gov. Kathy Hochul's administration by attending a December fundraiser and meeting with state officials, according to recent filings in state court.

New York-based Ascend Wellness is waging a legal battle in state court against cannabis company MedMen. Ascend Wellness launched its lawsuit in January claiming that MedMen failed to follow through on a $75 million deal to sell its New York operations to Ascend Wellness.