Power restored after cement truck damages lines in Shelton

Power was knocked out to residents in the area of Birdseye Road Monday, Nov. 9, as utility crews repaired damage caused by a cement truck striking overhead power lines. Photo: Shelton Fire Department / Contributed Photo

SHELTON — Power was knocked out for dozens of residents in the area of Birdseye Road on Monday morning, as utility crews repaired damage caused by a cement truck striking overhead power lines.

Deputy Fire Chief Paul Wilson said White Hill Company No. 5 was dispatched to the area of 80 Birdseye Road around 9:30 a.m. on a report of primary wires down.

“While in route, they were advised that the wires were compromised due to a cement truck striking the overhead lines, causing them to get tangled on the truck,” Wilson said.

Upon arrival of Engine 52, Wilson said firefighters reported that the occupant was still in the vehicle and requested the power company to respond on a priority.

“Once the power was isolated and the operator was removed from the vehicle, all fire units cleared under command of Chief Fran Jones,” Wilson said.

United Illuminating crews remained on the scene until nearly 1 p.m., and power as since been restored to the area. No injuries were reported.

