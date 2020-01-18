Power restored to Washington mountain towns after a week

SKYKOMISH, Wash. (AP) — Power has been restored to hundreds of people in the Washington mountain towns of Gold Bar and Skykomish after storms and heavy snow caused a week-long outage.

Bellevue television station KIRO reported Puget Sound Energy utility crews were able to restore the power to the area Friday night.

Meanwhile, thousands of residents in southern Oregon remained without power in the wake of Thursday's snowstorm. Pacific Power said over 18,000 southern Oregon customers initially lost electricity in heavy snow Thursday evening, On Saturday morning, roughly 6,000 customers around Grants Pass remained in the dark.

Winter storm warnings remained in effect across much of Washington state on Saturday, with more than a foot of snow expected in the Cascades, according to the National Weather Service.