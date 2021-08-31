'Pretty handy:' Mason's efforts bring fresh finish to Shelton library Brian Gioiele Aug. 31, 2021
Library director Joan Stokes, right, poses with volunteers Kyna Lesko, left, and Nancy Wilmink, center, near a fireplace in the original section of Plumb Memorial Library, in Shelton, Conn. Aug. 27, 2021. Completed in 1895, the library is currently under renovations that will highlight its original architectural splendor.
SHELTON — Kyna Lesko joined the Friends of Shelton Libraries to help with the annual book sale.
She never imagined that three years later, she would be an integral part of the Plumb Memorial Library renovation — spending dozens of hours cleaning the ornamental wood that adorns the walls in the building’s historic section.