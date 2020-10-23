Prison guard tests positive; 7 cases linked to wedding

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont correctional officer has tested positive for the coronavirus virus and as a result the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury is on full lockdown.

The Corrections Department reported Thursday that the officer was last in the facility on Oct. 12.

Contact tracing is underway and testing of all inmates and staff will begin Monday.

Separately, the Health Department reports that at least seven positive virus cases have been linked to a wedding held in Cambridge on Oct. 10 attended by 77 people. A number of out-of-state cases are also linked to the wedding at the Boyden Farm.

“Appropriate precautions were implemented at the facility, including socially distanced seating at the ceremony and during dinner,” said Health Department spokesperson Bennett Truman.

“We have worked so hard to host any events all season long. To have only had three, and still we end up in this position,” said Boyden Farm owner Lauri Boyden.