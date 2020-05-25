Procession through Sioux Falls cemeteries honors veterans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Dozens of cars and motorcycles flying American flags looped through Sioux Falls cemeteries Monday on a Memorial Day with social distancing.

The procession halted in St. Michael Catholic Cemetery next to a row of American flags. Divers and passengers remained in their vehicles while an American Legion honor guard fired a 21-gun salute and a bugle played taps in the rain.

The cavalcade then continued on to other local cemeteries to continue to honor those who died while serving in the armed forces, the Argus Leader reported.

On a normal Memorial Day, American Legion Post 15 would have planted flags at graves in Sioux Falls. This year’s Memorial Day felt “quite different,” said Post 15 Commander Bob Johnson. It was also the first time the honor guard had been together in months because traditional funerals with 21-gun salutes are on hold.

“Overall, it was very dignified and, I think, appreciated by people that were there,” he said.

The Sioux Falls VA holds a Last Roll Call every quarter to honor veterans who have died in recent months. This year it held a virtual tribute on social media.

“We’re trying to be very creative with how we’re honoring our veterans, sending out our messages and letting them that we miss them,” VA spokeswoman Erin Bultje said.