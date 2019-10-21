Program focuses on failed presidential assassinations

The Plumb Memorial Library will be offering a special program on the history of failed presidential assassination attempts throughout history on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m.

While many Americans are familiar with several recent attempts on president’s lives, the country’s history is full of lesser known plots on the lives of the commander in chief. This lecture, presented by professor Jason Scappaticci, will explore the stories around this little known part of presidential history.

Scappaticci is from Manchester, where he works as director of new students and first-year programs at Manchester Community College. He is also active in local politics and is currently serving in his third term on the Manchester Board of Education.

Scappaticci earned a B.A. in history from Utica College and an M.A. in American studies from Trinity College in Hartford. He has given a number of lectures on historical topics and has traveled through many towns of the state to give the lectures for senior centers, libraries and historical societies. He has also been invited to speak at the Old State House in Hartford and has been published in Connecticut Explored magazine. He also presented an in-depth look at the fateful Titanic voyage at Plumb Library over the summer.

This presentation is free and open to anyone regardless of town of residency. Registration is required. To register, call 203-924-1580 or visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org.