Program help people prevent losing homes to tax foreclosure

DETROIT (AP) — People living in Detroit houses in danger of tax foreclosure are being urged to apply for a program that could allow them to one day own the homes.

Make It Home is a partnership between the city, United Community Housing Coalition and the Quicken Loans Community Fund.

The Quicken Loans Community Fund has provided grants to the coalition, which allows the city to buy houses in Wayne County tax foreclosure auctions. The houses are transferred to the housing coalition, which works with renters or owners who make monthly payments to buy the homes outright.

Officials with the Quicken Loans Community Fund say hundreds of occupied homes were not bid on during this month's Wayne County Land Bank auction and could be back up for bid in October.