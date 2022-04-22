Program helps Congo families protect endangered gorillas CHRISTINA LARSON, AP Science Writer April 22, 2022 Updated: April 22, 2022 9:25 a.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Decades of conservation efforts have stabilized the population of endangered mountain gorillas in eastern Africa. But the number of Grauer’s gorillas — a less furry, lower elevation-dwelling animal — has declined, largely due to habitat loss and hunting.
On Friday, the nonprofit Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund announced that more land in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo where Grauer's gorillas live will fall under a community-protection initiative.
CHRISTINA LARSON