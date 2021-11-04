Prominent Arizona Democrat quits Legislature for Biden job

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Rep. Charlene Fernandez, the former minority leader of the Arizona House, announced Thursday she's stepping down to take a job with President Joe Biden's administration.
Biden appointed Fernandez to be the U.S. Agriculture Department's state director for rural development in Arizona. Fernandez, who lives in Yuma, has represented the 4th Legislative District stretching from southwestern Arizona to the outer reaches of the Phoenix metro area since 2015. The district is home to farms producing most of the nation's lettuce during winter months.