A longtime Bridgeport Avenue florist may soon be replaced by a gas station and office buildings.

A longtime Bridgeport Avenue florist may soon be replaced by a gas station and office buildings.

Langanke’s Landing LLC has submitted plans to the Planning & Zoning Commission seeking a Planned Development District (PDD) approval for 1.73-acre site at 1055 Bridgeport Ave., which is home to Langanke’s Florist and Greenhouses.

Plans call for removal of the florist and greenhouse structures and construction of a 4,400 square-foot convenience market and gas station with 10 fueling positions and two 3,100-square-foot buildings that could house either retail or office uses. There would be 45 on-site parking spaces. The application states that sale of the property is contingent on land use approvals.

“The Planned Development District is consistent with the Shelton Plan of Development in that it shall permit the premises to be developed in a manner which will be beneficial to and consistent with the other uses along this area of Bridgeport Avenue,” according to the PDD statement of uses and standards application.

The commission has accepted the application, but no public hearing has yet been set as the state’s shutdown in response to the coronavirus pandemic continues until at least May 20.

The site is bounded by Bridgeport Avenue to the south, Huntington Street and Isinglass Road to the north, and commercial developments to the east and west. The plan, as proposed, would be accessed by two driveways on Bridgeport Avenue and one driveway on Huntington Street, in the approximate location of the existing driveways.

According to the application, the proposed driveways will have a single entering and entering lane and have stop sign control on the driveway exiting approaches.

Tighe & Bond, the engineering firm representing the applicant, stated in its report that the additional traffic expected to be generated by the proposed Langanke’s Landing development is not expected to have a significant impact to traffic operations within the study area.

If approved, developers state the project is expected to be completed in 2021.

